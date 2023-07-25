LOOK: Jane Oineza, JC de Vera, Tony Labrusca guest on 'EAT'

MANILA – Jane Oineza, JC de Vera and Tony Labrusca guested on the TV5 noontime show “E.A.T.” on Tuesday to promote their new television series “Nag-aapoy na Damdamin.”

JRB Creative Production posted on Facebook a backstage photo of Oineza, de Vera and Labrusca with the noontime show’s three main hosts, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

“I am so happy to be here,” exclaimed Oineza when hosts Paolo Ballesteros and Miles Ocampo inquired about their feelings appearing on the noontime show.

“Mga Kapatid, mga Dabarkads, simula po ngayong araw, mag-aapoy na ang inyong mga hapon sa init ng galit, pag-ibig at sakit,” she added.

“Mamaya na iyan, nakaka-excite. At 3:50 p.m., ‘Nag-aapoy na Damdamin’ sa Hapon Champion ng TV5.”

Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Mique, it also stars Aya Fernandez, Nico Antonio, Maila Gumila, Joko Diaz, and Kim Rodriguez.

"Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" airs weekdays at 3:50 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5.