Judy Ann's daughter Luna cries over denied zipline chance

Several netizens couldn't resist finding the youngest child of Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo absolutely adorable when she burst into tears when she was not allowed to go on a zipline.

As seen in Agoncillo’s Instagram video, he and Santos were asking Luna why she is crying.

To which, the seven-year-old answered: “Because I can’t go on a zipline.”

“That’s all right baba. There’s nothing wrong with you. It’s just that they didn’t have little girls in mind. It means you’re too brave,” he reassured their daughter.

Agoncillo remarked that he found his daughter's courage amusing, noting that unlike other kids who cry because they are afraid of certain rides, Luna fearlessly embraces the experiences.

“Ito baligtad eh. 'Yung anak ko hindi umiyak dahil pinilit mag-ride eh. Umiyak kasi hindi pwede. That’s all right my love. You’re a brave girl,” he said.

In order to please Luna, their family opted to go on the sky swing.

Agoncillo, Santos, and their three children – Luna, Yohan, and Lucho – are presently enjoying a family vacation in New Zealand.