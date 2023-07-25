Ian Veneracion calls on 'Army of Titas' for new concert

Actor and musician Ian Veneracion gears up for upcoming concert. Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Actor and musician Ian Veneracion is incredibly grateful for his fans and feels blessed to have such dedicated followers.

During the press conference for his upcoming concert entitled “Ian Veneracion Live” at the Winford Manila on August 12, he said he calls them “Army of Titas.”

“I call them my Army of Titas, my supporters. My supporters are hindi naman bagets na emotional. They are educated. They are well-traveled. Nakikipagsiksikan pero cute lang tingnan. Not that aggressive,” he said.

Veneracion knows his music very well and the songs his fans want to hear from him.

“I always base my choice of songs sa taste ko and it just so happens that it resonates also with the titas of my generation because they know my music and the music I love. Feeling ko, pareho ‘yung mundong kinalakihan namin kaya we really connect. Sa akin, ang pinaka-importante ay connecting with the live audience kasi I really enjoy it. Kapag live audience, makikita mo agad kung magko-connect kayo or hindi and instant ‘yung feedback,” he explained.

Directed by Vergel Sto. Domingo, Veneracion’s upcoming concert will feature his fun and chill side as a musician.

When asked about his preparations, he said, “All the way to the venue, kumakanta lang ako nang kumakanta just to warm up. Or habang nagbibihis or habang nagsha-shower para lang ma-stretch ‘yung vocal chords.”

Veneracion added: “Hindi naman kasi ako biritero. It’s more of concentrated sa texture ng story-telling. I’m not pretending to be Martin Nievera. It’s very clear to me what I am looking for. I want to express the way I want to express it that way pero siyempre there are minimum requirements for example of how far you are from the notes kasi kung wala ka sa tono kahit anong emotion mo pa e balewala.”

“Masarap sa feeling kapag nararamdaman mo ‘yung chemistry sa banda. Ang ginagawa ko kapag rehearsals, mayroong papel ‘yan. Kapag actual na tugtog, wala ng papel. Dapat pakiramdaman. Kasi nararamdaman ko kapag in the zone na sila (band), pati ako parang lumulutang, mayroong ganung feeling. And I think the audience is very much aware of that chemistry.”

Veneracion has played numerous gigs around the country and has performed alongside the likes of Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Sharon Cuneta. Does he still get nervous on stage?

“The first few times,” he answered.

He told ABS-CBN News: “Ang unang tinugtugan ko kasi si Ms. Sharon Cuneta. Mayroon siyang concert series noon sa States. Tapos ginawa nila akong guest. Wala pa akong banda noon. I don’t do minus one. E ayaw na ayaw ko mag-minus one. So, ginawa ko noon, nagdala ako ng gitara. I did three songs. Ayun, nakakatakot siya. Iniisip ko, bakit ganun, tumatalon nga ako palabas ng eroplano at hindi ako natatakot pero bakit ito lumalabas ako ng stage, takot na takot ako.

“After that, ayun, okay na. Na-excite na rin ako. Hindi na siya kaba. Excitement na. The past of couple of years, kung saan-saan ako umiikot para tumugtog sa concerts, music fest sa province, sa birthday parties, nasanay na ako. Hindi na ako kinakabahan. Nae-excite na ako. Malayo na sa dati. Super chill and relax na ngayon.”

Produced by VCSD Entertainment Production, Veneracion will share the stage with Marissa Sanchez and Zach Ponce on August 12 at the Winford Manila Ballroom.

