Gary Valenciano signs contract with ABS-CBN anew

MANILA — To mark his 40th year in the showbiz industry, Gary Valenciano signed Tuesday a new contract with ABS-CBN.

"I'm so excited because I know the doors will be opening up for me even more in other parts of the world kung saan alam ko, maraming nakikinig sa mga inspirational songs ko. That's where really I wanna go, to bring my music to people everywhere," Valenciano said.

"When you say Kapamilya, it's not just a tagline that we add on to ourselves. It is how we treat each other, how that translates and resonates, how we are to each other and how we are with everybody watching," he added.

After his contract signing, Valenciano received messages from Anne Curtis Jhong Hilario, Tats Faustino, and his "ASAP Natin 'To" family.

"I've seen very closely how he has such a huge heart for children and he continues to do good and inspire each and everyone of us," Curtis said.

Valenciano turned emotional when his siblings Robby Valenciano, Quela Ortiz-Rona, Juan Ortiz, Javi Ortiz, Andy Ortiz, and nephew Benj Pangilinan also congratulated him.

"Your music has always found a way to pull me out of my darkest days," Ortiz-Rona said.

"To some people watching around the world, it's like 'he's done this before,' but not in this season, not in this kind of season, where we know what we've gone through, ABS-CBN has gone through. And look at where we are today, we're literally everywhere," Valenciano replied.

"For me the contract is just a symbol but even if there was no contract, I think I'd still be here continuing what I believe I'm called to do, and where I'm called to be at this tide and season of my life."

