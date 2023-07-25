Eric Nam returning to Manila in August

Korean-American singer Eric Nam will be returning to Manila this August.
Market Market shared on Twitter that Nam will hold an event at the mall on August 5.
More details about the event will be released at a later time.
Nam last visited Manila in November 2022 for the Asian leg of his "There And Back Again" world tour.
Apart from his music career, Nam is also a popular TV personality in Korea, appearing in a number of variety shows. He also hosts the K-pop podcast "Daebak Show."
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.