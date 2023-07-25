Eric Nam returning to Manila in August

Korean-American singer Eric Nam. Photo: Instagram/@ericnam

Korean-American singer Eric Nam will be returning to Manila this August.

Market Market shared on Twitter that Nam will hold an event at the mall on August 5.

Photo: Twitter/@MarketMarketBGC

More details about the event will be released at a later time.

Nam last visited Manila in November 2022 for the Asian leg of his "There And Back Again" world tour.

Apart from his music career, Nam is also a popular TV personality in Korea, appearing in a number of variety shows. He also hosts the K-pop podcast "Daebak Show."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.