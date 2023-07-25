BTS member Jungkook. Photo: Twitter/@bts_bighit

Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his solo debut single “Seven,” becoming the second South Korean soloist to lead the songs chart.

Since its release last July 14, “Seven,” which features American rapper Latto, has sold 153,000 song downloads and CD singles combined, and drawn 21.9 million streams and 6.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, Billboard said in a report released early Tuesday.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 29, 2023) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 24, 2023

A summer song performed entirely in English, “Seven” – which comes with an explicit version – is about the desire to love someone correctly “seven days a week.”

Jungkook’s bandmate Jimin was the first South Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 with “Like Crazy” in April.

According to Billboard, BTS now joins eight other acts, whose members yielded multiple No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 chart. They include The Beatles, The Black Eyed Peas, Destiny’s Child and One Direction.

Meanwhile, American singer Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” ranked second on the Hot 100 chart, while Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” came in third.

The Billboard Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States based on streaming numbers, radio airplay audience impressions and sales data, according to the music magazine.

Jungkook is sixth member of BTS to debut as a soloist, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

— Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News intern

