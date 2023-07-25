Alt-pop rockers The Garceaus release mini-album 'EP2'

Alt-pop rockers The Garceaus

I still haven’t gotten over the untimely end of both Fountains of Wayne and Ivy because of the shocking passing of Adam Schlesinger due to COVID-19.

Schlesinger was a member of both bands, and was a huge part of their catchy and beautiful indie pop from the mid-1990s up to the first 10 years of the new millennium.

He also penned songs for Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Jonas Brothers to name but a few, and was also responsible for the Grammy-nominated title track of the film "That Thing You Do."

So, along come The Garceaus (vocalist and guitarist Scott Garceau, drummer and vocalist Therese Garceau, guitarist and vocalist Bryan Escueta, and bassist and vocalist Franco Chan) who have brightened up my day with their brand of alternative pop rock.

While Ciudad and Itchyworms are somewhere along that musical vein, the difference is that 1960s influence in terms of vocal harmony or even arrangements that crop up in both releases from The Garceaus.

Furthermore, I have always thought that they were one of the local scene’s best-kept secrets for they were against the grain and maybe because they perform infrequently.

Speaking of infrequent, their new mini-album is simply titled “EP2” (produced by Ciudad’s Mikey Amistoso and Itchyworms’ Jazz Nicolas) is their first in five years. The five-track mini-album is filled with Paul Westerberg-like pop rockers and Beach Boys harmonies that leave you humming, nodding your head, and tapping your feet to the beat.

"EP2" is a strong follow up to "EP1" that came out in 2018 and is their own proof of life that you cannot keep a good tune down.

And speaking of their titles, don’t they remind you of Midwest emo band American Football who have titled all three albums as “American Football”?

Like "EP1" where they led off with “Bigfoot (Ain’t I Fine Enough)” -- that is a favorite of mine -- this time they start strong once more albeit with the pensive “Is That Love.”

I love “Queen of Denial” where the band revs it up, and “Playing Poker” which ends the mini-album pretty much the way it started -- with a laid-back piece.

I love The Garceaus’ approach to their music – minimalist not too many layers of effects but with an emphasis on melody and harmony. I always think that less is more. And this band is just that.

"EP2" is now available on all streaming formats for your listening pleasure but when you can -- and if they do perform -- check out The Garceaus. That torch from Fountains of Wayne and Ivy has been passed and is in good hands.