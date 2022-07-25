MANILA -- It's all systems go for film director Paul Soriano as he is set to direct the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday.

In an interview with reporters ahead of the event, Soriano said his team and the President have rehearsed for the SONA for about two weeks and he is optimistic it will turn out well.

“We'll never be [ready] 10 out of 10 because it's live. In live, you can only prepare so much. But we prepared, we've been rehearsing -- well, the team has been rehearsing since about a week and a half, two weeks ago. We've been rehearsing Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, run-throughs after run-throughs,” he said.

“We have another run-through actually at one o'clock after the morning session. But we're as ready to go. I'd like to say, you know, maybe about 8, 9 out of 10, and then we'll leave that buffer for live - live eh, ‘di ba, we don't know what's gonna come our way,” he added.

Soriano also teased what Marcos is going to talk about, saying it’s important for every Filipino to listen because it’s the country that will benefit from his leadership at the end of the day.

“Obviously he's gonna tackle the economy and how we can recover from the pandemic. I don't want to take away too much because that's the President's message, that's the President's thing to do.”

When asked how long is the speech, he said they have timed it but he’s leaving everything up to Marcos if he wants to go off-script.

“I don't wanna give out a number because that could definitely change. But I told the President to take his time, to speak from the heart... we're all here to listen to him. That's what today is all about: it's to listen to the President,” he said.

For Soriano, it’s important for everyone to take something from whatever Marcos will say whether they agree with him or not.

“It's impossible naman for everyone to disagree with the whole thing because it's the heart for the Filipino people is what he's gonna say. It's his way of trying to lead this country. So if you don't agree with everything, try to find one thing you agree with and maybe that's what you need to do so that all of us can benefit from a better country,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it's 110 million Filipinos that are gonna win. So why not spark a change that will make the country better?” Soriano continued.

Soriano and his wife Toni Gonzaga had earlier helped in Marcos’ electoral campaign. He was also creative consultant in the President’s inaugural.

Soriano earlier told ABS-CBN News that he is ready to be of service to the new administration.

“If there’s a need for me to help, I will be there in whatever capacity,“ he said at the time. “I’ve been supporting him from the start and I will continue to do that. He can count on us.”