Netflix unveils 'The Sandman' official trailer

MANILA – Netflix unveiled over the weekend the official trailer of the upcoming series “The Sandman.”

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, “The Sandman” is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of 10 epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures.

The brand new series will debut globally on Netflix on August 5.

It stars Tom Sturridge as Sandman, aka Dream, along with Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal.

Also joining the cast is Mark Hamill who will voice the beloved character Merv Pumpkinhead.

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, "The Sandman" is produced by Warner Bros. Television.