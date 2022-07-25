MANILA — Actor Zanjoe Marudo celebrated Sunday his 40th birthday at The Vineyard in Tanauan, Batangas.

In photos posted by Kean Cipriano on Instagram, several celebrities were spotted in attendance during Marudo’s birthday celebration.

The celebrities include Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Ria Atayde, Kyle Echarri, and Alora Sasam. Also present at the event were Edgar Mortiz, Jason Gainza, Ryan Bang, Angelica Panganiban, and her partner Greg Hooman.

OC Records artist Sean Oquendo also performed at the birthday. He released his first track “Lika Na” under Kean Cipriano’s company in May.

Marudo impressed the public anew with his ABS-CBN series "The Broken Marriage Vow" with Jodi Sta. Maria.

He is set to appear in the upcoming teleserye Dirty Linen along with Janine Gutierrez.