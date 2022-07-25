LOOK: Lovi Poe attends LA premiere of 'The Gray Man'

Lovi Poe was among the guests who attended the premiere of the Netflix film “The Gray Man” in Los Angeles, California last week.

On Instagram, the actress shared a glimpse of the Hollywood event which she attended.

“With the @graymannetflix showing today, I’m reminiscing the fun times we had at the premiere last week,” Poe captioned her post.

The movie, helmed by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. It follows the story of an operative court gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, agency-sanctioned merchant of death.

Now, tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) has Genty’s back and he’ll need it.

The other cast members include Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

Based on the novel of the same title by Mark Greaney, the movie was released globally on Netflix on July 22.

