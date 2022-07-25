LOOK: Jaya reunites with friend Regine Velasquez in US

Veteran soul singer Jaya was reunited with her best friend Regine Velasquez in the United States.

On Instagram, Jaya uploaded a photo of her and Velasquez, who is in the US with Sharon Cuneta for their "Iconic" concert tour.

"Finally together and I am soooo happy to see you Mare… and Ate Sharon and good to talk to your Baba Ogie. Kulang ang oras pero grabe ang chika di ba," Jaya wrote.

"So proud of you and happy to be just sit back and enjoy your glorious performance. You and Ate Sharon are and will be forever #ICONIC," Jaya added, using the hashtag #foreverfan.

Jaya moved back to the United States in July last year after the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on their family, especially after her husband had to be rushed to the hospital due to a stroke.

After all the challenges, Jaya said she left everything in God's hands and that's when she and her husband decided to return to the US.

