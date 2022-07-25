LJ Reyes shares birthday message for son Aki

MANILA -- Actress LJ Reyes took to social media on Sunday to share her heartfelt message for her son Aki, who turned 12.

On Instagram, the actress also shared that she learned so much as a parent from her son with actor Paulo Avelino.

"I know that at this age, I will never sound cool to you. Ever! But I don’t care, I would still try to be cool to you (and your friends)! What actually is so cool though is that you have been in my life this long and we have been through so much and you still are the reason (and Summer) that makes mommy keep going and going," Reyes wrote.

Summer is Reyes' daughter with actor Paolo Contis.

"You have taught me a lot of things I know as a parent. I know you’re a tough young man now but they say you would always need your mom right? So please know that I would give my all and more just to see you happy and well baby! Not just on your bday but every single day! I would never ever let a day pass without kissing you or hugging you! Kahit binata ka na!!! Haha!! I can compromise — basta wala friends mo! Haha!" Reyes added.

"I thank God for you everyday! He knows how much I love you baby! I hope you do too! Happiest and most blessed birthday Aki my love! Let’s have fun today," Reyes concluded.

Reyes and her two kids have been staying with the actress' family in the United States since September last year, following her separation from Contis, her partner of six years.