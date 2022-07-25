Kim Chiu 'super excited' to perform in the US

MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu is excited to be part of "Beyond The Stars," the Star Magic US concert tour in August as it will be her first time to perform abroad after two years of lockdowns due to pandemic.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"It's been two years nang natigil talaga lahat ng mga ginagawa namin, lalo na 'yung magtungo sa ibang bansa, makita ang madlang people na nasa US. I'm so excited to do the show," Chiu told Star Magic's Inside News over the weekend.

"Sobra akong looking forward na makakita ng Kapamilya natin diyan sa ibang bansa and to entertain them with our song number, dance number and puwede kaming magkuwentuhan and all," she added.

The actress said it really feels good to meet Filipinos abroad.

"Masarap sa feeling na kilala pala nila ako, umabot ako sa ibang bansa, 'yung ganoong feeling. And to see them na nakangiti, nakatawa. And 'yung iba pa diyan 'yung mga umiiyak kapag nakikita ka. So 'yon 'yung nakakatuwang pakiramdam talaga kapag nakikita mo sila sa personal and they are very happy and they are very appreciative. Kaya looking forward talaga ako na makapag-show ulit sa ibang bansa through Star Magic 'Beyond The Stars,'" Chiu added.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

The grand kick-off party was held at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chiu said she had just finished shootingher reunion movie with boyfriend Xian Lim under Viva Films.

"Sobrang excited kami ni Xi because it's been a long time din na last kaming nagkatrabaho at gumawa kami ng pelikula. Kaya I am very thankful to Viva Films na binigyan kami ng ganitong movie. It's a Korean adaptation so looking forward din ako na mapanood ito ng mga taong sumusuporta sa amin," Chiu said.

She also gave fans a teaser on what they should expect about her comeback movie.

"Kapag napanood nila 'yung Korean movie na 'Always' siyempre bibigyan namin ni Xian ng konting Filipino vibes, ng konting Filipino taste 'yung 'Always.' So marami silang dapat abangan. And siyempre it's been years din na last kaming nagkasama. Ito na nga 'yung comeback movie namin. And I hope na marami pa rin ang susuporta at manonood after all these years so excited," she added.

The pair's last movie together was "All You Need Is Pag-Ibig" which was shown in February 2015.



Currently, Chiu is one of the hosts of "It's Showtime" which is now being aired on TV5.

"Very happy of course na napapanood na ang 'Showtime' sa TV5 at mas mapapalawak na 'yung viewership namin. Sobrang thankful kami na nag-open ng door ang TV5 para sa 'Showtime' and mapapanood na talaga kami Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao," Chiu said.