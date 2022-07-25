Actress Karla Estrada sings ‘Lupang Hinirang’ during the opening session of the 19th Congress at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Host-actress Karla Estrada led the singing of the Philippine national anthem during the opening of the 19th Congress at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday.

The actress wore a black and yellow Filipiniana as she sang her rendition of “Lupang Hinirang.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to deliver his first State of the Nation Address on Monday afternoon.

Last week, Estrada made her official farewell to “Magandang Buhay,” which she co-hosted for six years, after going on leave to run in the national election.

Estrada intends to focus on her political work as part of the TINGOG party-list, she previously told ABS-CBN News. TINGOG won two congressional seats in the May elections; Estrada was the group’s third nominee.

A replacement for Estrada has yet to be finalized, according to the producers of “Magandang Buhay.” In her absence, however, special guest co-hosts have joined hosts Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros.