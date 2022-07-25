Photos from Ellen Adarna's Instagram account

MANILA – Two months after undergoing breast explant, actress Ellen Adarna is back on her workout routine.

Adarna took to Instagram to share her jump rope workout after taking time off to recover from her breast implant removal surgery a couple of months ago.

“Took 2 months off, took my time to recover properly. 2 months post op breast explant. No more excuses (my first day of period),” she said. “What's left of my tittles can now jiggle jiggle wiggle wiggle.”

Adarna revealed in May that she had her breast implants removed after experiencing back pain and fatigue.

Through Instagram Stories, Adarna shared a photo of the silicone shells that had been removed from her breasts, saying she had been suffering from “breast implant illness.”

The term has been used for a range of symptoms after undergoing breast augmentation with implants.

In Adarna’s case, her implants had affected her breathing.

She first admitted getting breast implants in 2014, when she told ABS-CBN News, candidly, “My boobs are fake.”

