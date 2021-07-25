WATCH: Scenes from Yam Concepcion's intimate New York wedding

MANILA – TV personality Tim Yap was one of the few people who got invited to Yam Concepcion and Miguel Cuunjieng’s intimate wedding in the United States.

The civil wedding rites, held aboard a boat in New York City, were attended only by the couple’s family and friends who were also in the US.

As seen in Yap’s Instagram stories, Concepcion wore a simple white dress as she made her way to the front of the boat where she and Cuunjieng exchanged vows.

Instead of a bridal bouquet, Concepcion carried with her their pet dog Tiny.

In one of his stories, Yap also captured Concepcion saying part of her vows for Cuunjieng, as well as the newlyweds’ first kiss.

“I’ve always believed that it wasn’t only fate that brought us together. It was our constant effort of [being there] for each other whether through video calls, leaving voice messages or extra long texts,” Concepcion told Cuunjieng.

Barely a month ago, Concepcion surprised her fans with an announcement that she and Cuunjieng were already engaged.

In a vlog uploaded on her YouTube channel, she shared that they got engaged on December 31, 2018, during a holiday break in Niseko, Japan.

Asked why it took them two years to announce the engagement, Concepcion previously told ABS-CBN News: "It just felt right. Tinawagan ko nga 'yung mom ko, sabi ko sa kanya, pinost ko na 'yung engagement sa Instagram. And she said congratulations."

"Noong pinost ko 'yun, feeling ko na-engage kami ulit. Parang it felt new again to us," she added.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng have been a couple for six years before they got married.

While they were mostly apart as Concepcion is working in the Philippines while Cuunjieng is based in the US, the actress previously said in an interview that they make their relationship work through constant communication and trust.

It has been two months since Concepcion arrived in New York City.