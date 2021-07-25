Paulo Avelino says 11-year-old son Aki is his 'forever baby'

MANILA – Paulo Avelino took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his son, Aki.

Sharing clips of his now 11-year-old boy, the Kapamilya actor wrote: “Happy Birthday to my forever baby Aki. I want nothing but spend more time with you and be with you growing up. I love you forever.”

In an interview back in 2017, Boy Abunda asked Avelino if he sees a father, an actor or a boyfriend first whenever he looks at himself in the mirror.

Turning emotional, Avelino said: “I’ve always wanted to be a father first, but maraming komplikasyon, maraming misunderstandings. But I’ve always wanted to be a father first.”

Aki is Avelino’s son with his former girlfriend, actress LJ Reyes, who is now with actor Paolo Contis.

Currently, Avelino is busy working on the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” centers on the love story of Camille (Janine Gutierrez) and Andrei (Avelino), as they navigate married life with their respective families factoring in their decisions.

A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

Related video: