LOOK: Bela Padilla, Sarah Lahbati bond in Switzerland

MANILA – After two years of not seeing each other, Sarah Lahbati and Bela Padilla finally found time to get together, and it happened in Switzerland.

Both actresses took to Instagram to share snaps of their sweet friendly reunion that involved a trip in the old town of Geneva, a dip in the lake and some memorable conversations.

“Reunited with this beautiful soul after almost two years of not seeing each other,” said Lahbati. “Love you, Bela.”

For her part, Padilla shared her photos with Zion and Kai before applauding Lahbati and Gutierrez for raising wonderful kids.

“Appreciation post for two of the nicest, most well behaved but still fun loving kids. I miss you two and our search for french fries and kelp diving adventures already, Zion and Kai! Great job on these two Sarah and Richard,” she said.

Padilla flew to Europe early this month to reunite with her Swiss boyfriend, Norman Bay. Aside from going around Switzerland, they have been spending a lot of time together touring various places in Italy too.

Meanwhile, Lahbati also went to Europe with her sons Zion and Kai to reunite with her father after more than a year of being apart. Gutierrez, followed them a few days later.

