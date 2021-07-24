WATCH: Kathryn and Daniel get their 2nd doses of COVID vaccine

Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla finally got their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines after getting their first shots on June 21.

"KathNiel" got their respective first doses at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) vaccination site in Makati.

In an Instagram post, Bernardo shared videos of them being inoculated with the vaccines.

The Kapamilya actress also encouraged the public to get their shots.

“Pabakuna na din po kayo 🖤”, she said.

(Get vaccinated.)

As part of the media industry, Bernardo and Padilla fall under the A4 category. Their vaccination is part of the MMDA’s initiative to inoculate media workers.

As of July 24, the Philippines has administered at least 16 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, of which 5,560,029 are second doses.

The government currently makes use of vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Gamaleya Institute, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac.

This month, the country received 13.5 million COVID-19 shots from different manufacturers.

Related video: