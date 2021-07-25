'I love you forever', Matteo Guidicelli tells wife Sarah on her 33rd birthday

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo turned 33 on Sunday and her husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli, took to social media to share his birthday greetings for her.

On his Instagram page, Guidicelli shared a photo of them together, captioned: “Happy birthday my wife! Blessed to be beside a strong, beautiful, powerful, superwoman!”

“Thank you for all the love. I love you forever,” he said.

As of writing, Guidicelli used the couple shot he posted for Geronimo’s birthday as his profile picture on Instagram.

This is Geronimo’s second birthday as a married woman.

Last year, Guidicelli marked his wife’s birthday by posting photos of their delayed honeymoon in Amanpulo and declaring how proud he is of Geronimo for the person she has become.

Guidicelli also vowed last year to be by Geronimo’s side as she fulfills “whatever dreams you want to achieve.”

During Guidicelli’s birthday last March, the two went to an undisclosed beach destination along with the actor’s family.

They got married in February 2020 after being a couple for six years.

FROM THE ARCHIVES