Hong Kong-based Pinoy singer William Elvin releases new version of 'Ang Sabi Nila'

MANILA – Hong Kong-based Filipino singer William Elvin has finally released his first song under O/C Records.

For his first track with the record label, he recorded his own version of “Ang Sabi Nila,” which is one of the soundtracks in the musical play “Mula sa Buwan.”

“This song is basically about dwelling on painful memories, not just romantic ones, but every painful memory you carry as a person,” Elvin said in a statement.

Unlike the version used in the play, Elvin’s new rendition “scales back to the original arrangement, evoking a feeling of yearning, isolation, and loneliness.”

CREDIT: Leeh Ann Hidalgo and Rilina Ameerah

“I just want listeners to know that while it is okay to dwell on painful memories – whatever they may be, and we all have a few – the only way to move forward is to let go of it,” he said of the song, which he originally wrote in 2003.

Elvin’s new version of the song was officially released on July 23 and is now out on all digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Youtube.