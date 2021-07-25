Cristine Reyes recalls horrible Ondoy experience amid current bad weather conditions

MANILA – Cristine Reyes could not help but look back at her own horrible experience when tropical storm “Ondoy” hit the country in 2009 amid the intense rains and strong winds that have been barreling parts of the country this past week.

Since Monday, the southwest monsoon triggered by typhoon Fabian has been bringing heavy rains to Metro Manila and nearby areas, causing flooding and evacuations in some areas.

Amid the weather disturbance, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake also hit Batangas on Saturday, with the tremor felt in Metro Manila.

Saying the recent events are making her anxious, Reyes wrote on social media: “Living on top of a building and then waking up with an earthquake made me jump out of my bed feeling so terrified.”

As to the non-stop rains, she said: “It reminded me of the devastating flash flood caused by typhoon ‘Ondoy.’ I have seen people got locked up trying to break their own windows and heard people screaming for help until you hear them no more..some drowned and some like me was able to swim fast whilst assisting my precious little nieces, little sister and my mom.”

Describing it as “horrible and traumatic,” she recalled: “We all climbed up on the roof with baby snakes and rats dangling on my/our body.”

In times like this, Reyes said the only thing she consistently does is pray.

“Bihira ako manalangin pero naiiyak ako kasi kahit minsan lang ako lumapit palagi siyang andyan. Palagi niya akong sinasamahan. Siya talaga ang sandalan nating lahat,” she said.

