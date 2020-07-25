‘Voice Teens 2’: Knockouts reveal best balladeer on Sarah G’s team

MANILA -- As seen on Saturday's "The Voice Teens 2," Sarah Geronimo put Pia Banga, Jaylloyd Garche and Ryan Dave Baguio in the same group for her first Knockouts —and it made a lot of sense.

All three were considered balladeers and the pop star wanted to see who among them would be the best pick for her to take into the next round, representing the specific style of singing.

Banga chose to sing Morissette’s “Naririnig Mo Ba,” while Garche and Baguio opted for “Hiling” and “Just Once,” respectively.

Geronimo went with Garche in the end.

You can watch all the performances below, using the following timestamps: Banga at the 35:22 mark, Garche at the 47:02 mark, and Baguio at the 49:12 mark

The Knockouts are arranged in a way that each coach will have to group together their remaining nine contestants into three. This means that only three from each team will move on to the next round.

The new "The Voice Teens" episode aired on the Kapamilya Channel, which is mainly available through cable providers such as Sky, and was streamed online on YouTube.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 p.m. on Sundays.