LOOK: ‘Lovebirds in Amanpulo’ — Sarah G, Matteo celebrate honeymoon, her birthday in Palawan

Posted at Jul 25 2020 08:14 PM | Updated as of Jul 26 2020 12:04 AM

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli decided to go green, as they celebrated their “delayed honeymoon” and Geronimo’s birthday at Amanpulo resort in Palawan this weekend.

Late Saturday night, Guidicelli posted a photo of him and his wife on Instagram all glowing.

As shown in celebrity doctor Vicki Belo’s Instagram accounts on Saturday, Geronimo and Guidicelli were enjoying their time together surrounded by nature.

At one point, according to Belo, the couple planted a coconut tree.

Lovebirds in Amanpulo! Have you seen this photo of #BeloBabies @justsarahgph and @matteog on vacation? 🤍

Meanwhile, Geronimo, who turned 32 on Saturday, July 25, shared some of the sweet birthday gifts she received.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you to my Viva family!🎂

Belo revealed on Friday that the couple finally got a chance to have the honeymoon they never had because of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

