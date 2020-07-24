Google pays tribute to late 'King of Comedy' Dolphy on his birthday

Google paid tribute to the late beloved comedian Rodolfo “Dolphy” Quizon on his birthday with a doodle.

MANILA - Google paid tribute to the late beloved comedian Rodolfo “Dolphy” Quizon on his birthday with a doodle, reminding Filipino viewers of the gift of laughter he shared for decades.

Dolphy, who would've turned 92 on Saturday, passed away in July 10, 2012 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The iconic superstar grew up in Manila, where he began his showbiz career as a dancer at the Avenue, Lyric and Orient theaters.

Dubbed the Philippines' "King of Comedy," the late veteran actor's career spanned over six decades, starring in more than 100 films and television series, mostly in the comedy genre.

He was recognized for his contribution in Film and Broadcast Arts.

Dolphy was awarded as Outstanding Manilan in 2010 and received the Diwa ng Lahi award in 2012, given by City Hall in celebration of the city’s founding anniversary.

He was posthumously recognized with the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo (Main Theater), which is the highest honor given by the Culture Center of the Philippines (CCP).