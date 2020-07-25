After ‘Kimi no Na wa,’ Makoto Shinkai’s ‘Weathering With You’ also hitting Netflix PH

Fans of Makoto Shinkai will have something to be ecstatic about as the director's "Tenki no Ko" will hit Netflix Philippines before the end of this month. Makoto Shinkai

MANILA -- For those who loved Makoto Shinkai's "Kimi no Na wa," here's another bit of good news from Netflix in the Philippines -- the Japanese director's other gorgeously animated movie, "Tenki no Ko," or "Weathering With You," will also be available on the streaming service soon.

"Weathering," about a boy who meets a girl who can control weather, is slated for release on July 31.

The film is Shinkai's follow-up to his massive hit, "Kimi no Na wa," which became the highest-grossing animated movie in the Philippines when it was released in December 2016.

It features songs composed by Japanese band Radwimps, who also provided the official soundtrack for "Kimi no Na wa."

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Netflix Philippines added "Kimi no Na wa" to its catalogue.

"Weathering" will be among the latest anime additions to the site, with others like "Berserk," "Great Pretender," and the third season of "Aggretsuko" coming next month.

You can check out the trailer for "Weathering" below: