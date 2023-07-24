MANILA – Ria Atayde took to social media to pen a sweet birthday message for her boyfriend, actor Zanjoe Marudo.

Sharing a couple of their pictures during their recent travels together, Atayde expressed how grateful she is to have Marudo in her life.

“You have no idea how grateful I am everyday that you exist in this timeline and that you make it even better,” she said.

“Happy birthday, you,” Atayde added before putting a heart emoji.

In a previous interview, Atayde said she is blessed to have an understanding boyfriend. In fact, she said she never had to explain herself to Marudo.

“Happy and relaxed,” Atayde said, when asked to describe her relationship with the Kapamilya actor.

“Love life is meant to be something that makes you happy and I’m so glad that’s exactly what it is.”

It was in an ANC Headstart interview in January when Marudo confirmed that he and Atayde are already a couple.

Prior to that, Atayde’s mom Sylvia Sanchez was quoted in October saying the “Dirty Linen” actor was courting her daughter.

Aside from co-starring in the 2017 series “My Dear Heart,” Marudo and Atayde have been frequently spotted in the same showbiz circles.

In August 2022, photos of them together in New York circulated on social media, spurring speculation about their status.