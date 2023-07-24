Maja Salvador stuns in white gown ahead of upcoming wedding

MANILA -- Maja Salvador pumped up her fans ahead of her upcoming wedding with her fiancé Rambo Nunez as she posted enchanting photos of her in a beautiful white gown.

On Monday, the actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram, seemingly from a pre-wedding photo shoot. One of the images depicted her as "the blooming bride."

Many couldn't resist commenting on Salvador's stunning look, with numerous Instagram users predicting that she will look even more breathtaking on her actual wedding day.

On the other hand, several netizens also expressed how Salvador’s new photos brought back memories of her “Wildflower” character, Ivy Aguas.

Salvador marked the start of July in style as she teased about being a bride this month, sharing some snaps while wearing a white dress and what appeared to be a wedding veil.

Salvador and Nunez are reportedly getting married this month.

While they have yet to confirm this, Salvador hinted in October last year that that would be her last birthday celebration as a single woman.

Last March, the pair celebrated their fourth year as a couple. Salvador and Nuñez announced their engagement in April 2022.