MANILA -- Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta and other cast members of the series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" led by Coco Martin and Julia Montes got to meet again at a private event.

On Instagram, Cuneta also posted photos of her with Kapamilya couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, and GMA-7 actor Alden Richards.

Also spotted at the gathering were John Estrada, Albert Martinez, Cherry Pie Picache, Dimples Romana, Angel Aquino, and Shaina Magdayao.

"Reunion plus plus!!!" Cuneta captioned one of her posts on Sunday.

"Friends and family!" she also wrote in one of her Instagram updates.

Just last June, Cuneta and other "Ang Probinsyano" cast were reunited for Estrada's 50th birthday.

Martin is now the lead star of hit action series "Batang Quiapo," which also includes Estrada and Picache.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.