Lara Maigue sings 'Lupang Hinirang' at SONA 2023

Soprano Lara Maigue sang the Philippine National Anthem during the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Batasang Pambasa on Monday.

Maigue wore a beige Filipiniana terno as she sang her rendition of “Lupang Hinirang.”

A classically trained soprano, Maiguie has made waves online, thanks to her amazing vocals. In particular, her version of the classic Mozart piece "Queen of the Night" garnered 21 million views on Instagram.

Maigue was among the performers for “To Broadway with Love,” a two-night sold out concert at the Esplanade concert hall with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga.