Janella Salvador joins frenzy as she dresses up like Barbie

MANILA -- Janella Salvador has joined the “Barbie” frenzy by dressing up like the famous doll.

In a recent Instagram post, the Kapamilya actress was photographed wearing a pink plaid dress against a predominantly pink background.

“When @carissacielomedved wakes up and decides to turn you into her Barbie doll,” she wrote in the caption.

In a separate post, she adorned a blue and white dress while seated in a pink car. Finally, she transformed into a vintage Barbie look by donning a fitted bodysuit featuring black and white stripes.

The movie "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie as the titular character, opened in Philippine cinemas last July 19.

Its Filipino-American cast member, Ana Cruz Kayne, wore a pink terno top during the movie's world premiere in Hollywood.