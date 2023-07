MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jameson Blake is featured in the music video of AC Bonifacio's "4 Myself," which has been released on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

The almost four-minute video directed by Karlo Calingao takes viewers on a journey of embracing one's individuality.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The music video also features electrifying choreography and exciting visuals.

Bonifacio released "4 Myself" under Tarsier Records in various music streaming platforms last May.

Related video: