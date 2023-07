Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM rock band Itchyworms opened the noontime show "It's Showtime" on Monday with some of their most loved hits like "Penge Naman Ako Niyan," "Di Na Muli" and "Beer."

Band member Jugs Jugueta is one of the hosts of "It's Showtime."

Ichyworms is currently promoting their upcoming shows here and abroad. Aside from local gigs, the group is set to return to Japan for shows from October 6 to 8.