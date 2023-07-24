Andi Eigenmann celebrates daughter Lilo's 4th birthday

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann took to social media to commemorate her youngest daughter Lilo's fourth birthday.

Eigenmann shared several pictures of Lilo on her Instagram, from when she was just a baby to the present.

“Our little surfin- twirlin island girl Lilo is 4! Life has been so much more colorful since you entered the world, my dear,” she wrote.

“It's such a treat to be by your side as you grow into such a bright, spunky, silly, beautiful girl with a giant heart! Keep doing you,” she said. “We love you, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you all the way.”

In the recent months, Eigenmann’s followers have taken notice of Lilo’s surfing talent, with many netizens amazed at how at ease she appears to be in the water.

Some have even dubbed her a "future champion" and predict that she has a bright future in the sport. But for now, the young surfer is just enjoying the thrill of the ride and the freedom of the open water.

Lilo is the second daughter of Eigenmann and her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo. They also have a son, Koa. Eigenmann’s first child is Ellie with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.