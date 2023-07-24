Ai Ai de las Alas to do a project for Netflix

Richard Yap, Ai Ai de las Alas and Xian Lim at the GMA Gala

MANILA -- Actress-comedienne Ai Ai de las Alas is now in the country to shoot a TV project for Netflix.

Although she cannot reveal the actual project yet, De las Alas is excited that Netflix brought her back the Philippines this time and even flew her business class back to Manila.

She is expected to return to the US on July 29 after wrapping up her Netflix project.

Eleven years after De las Alas worked with Richard Yap and Xian Lim in TV’s romantic-comedy, “My Binondo Girl,” the three stars were reunited recently when they attended the GMA Gala.

De las Alas cannot be thankful enough that she got to bond with the two actors, albeit in only one night. She never discounts the possibility of working with the two actors again, much more with Kim Chiu, who played her daughter in the series.

Although De las Alas failed to attend the premiere night of her dramatic film, “Litrato,” megged by Louie Ignacio, she now gets to promote her latest dramatic venture, slated to have its theatrical release starting July 26.

She plays a mother suffering from a debilitating dementia in “Litrato,” with Ara Mina, Quinn Carillo, Bodgie Pascua and Liza Lorena as her co-stars. Ralston Jover, De las Alas’ classmate in college, wrote the script.

De las Alas did not deny she had second thoughts when she first learned about her latest role, where she was required to dress down and really look old.

“When Direk Louie first mentioned the project to me, he really wanted me to do it,” De las Alas told ABS-CBN News. “I was asking myself, ‘Kaya ko ba ‘to? Paano ba maging matanda?’ Siyempre ‘yung itsura mo, boses mo, galaw mo. Ninerbiyos talaga ako. Natakot ako.

“Nung nakita kong napakaganda talaga ng storya, pumayag akong gawin ang project.

“Nagdasal ako at humingi ng tulong kay Lord. Tinulungan din ako ni Direk Louie. Thank you so much sa producer ko [316 Films] at naalala niyo pa rin ako.”

Her make-up team found it challenging to make the actress look old. “In fairness, nahirapan talaga silang patandain ako,” De las Alas said.

For the first time, she is paired with actor-comedian Bodgie Pascua in “Litrato,” where they managed to build an unexpected chemistry.

“May mga artista na pagsamahin mo at they will create magic on the big screen,” De las Alas said. “Ganu’n ang nangyari sa amin ni Bodgie.”

Admittedly, De las Alas is not pining to win an award for “Litrato.”

“Bahala na si Lord,” she said. “Siyempre, masaya ako kapag meron. Pero ang hirap mag-expect. Tapos hindi naman mapupunta sa ‘yo. Madi-disappoint ka lang.”

“Hindi talaga ako nage-expect. Kung ano na alang ang bigay sa akin ng Panginoon. Tanggap na lang ako ng tanggap. Ginagawa ko lang ang trabaho ko.”

De las Alas had a bath scene in “Litrato,” where a part of her breast was revealed on camera, although nothing vulgar.

“Hindi ako natakot kasi kilala ko si Direk Louie,” De las Alas said. “Palagi niya akong pino-proteksyonan. Alam ko na ang mangyayari. Wholesome naman ang bath scene.”

De las Alas does not deny she is simply scheduling her Manila visits this year few and far between to heal her myokymia.

“Not leukemia,” she clarified. “Myokymia nagti-twitch ang mata mo because of stress and you lack sleep. Hindi naman malala. Pinapahinga ko lang ang sarili ko sa biyahe this year dahil sobrang nabugbog ako sa biyahe last year.

“Hindi pa ako nakaka-recover sa jet lag ko, after ten days, babalik na naman ako dito sa Pilipinas. I think ‘yun ang dahilan bakit ako nagkaroon ng myokymia. Nagbe-beg off ako sa biyahe this year.”

De las Alas said she is now choosing her projects carefully, as she is no longer based here in Manila.

“Kung ano lang ang feeling ko na maganda at hindi ko pa nagagawa, pwede ‘yun,” she explained. “Kapag sinabi naman ni Direk Louie, hindi ko siya hinihindian.

“One time lang when he wanted me to deep dive. Nag-swimming lang ako sa five feet, pero hindi ako marunong sumisid. Talagang humindi ako. Sabi ko baka hindi na nila ako makita ‘pag pinasisid niya ako.”