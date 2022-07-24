MANILA – Yam Concepcion and Miguel Cuunjieng are celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple.

To mark the special occasion, Concepcion took to Instagram to post a photo of them kissing by the Fryingpan River in Colorado while paying tribute to her husband.

“You are to me the best catch of a lifetime!!! Happy 1st wedding anniversary migaru! I love you with every fiber of my being,” she captioned her post.

The couple exchanged 'I do's' in an intimate civil ceremony attended by family members and close friends held in New York on July 25 last year.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng got engaged on December 31, 2018, during a holiday break in Niseko, Japan.

Asked why it took them two years to announce the engagement, Concepcion previously told ABS-CBN News: "It just felt right. Tinawagan ko nga 'yung mom ko, sabi ko sa kanya, pinost ko na 'yung engagement sa Instagram. And she said congratulations."

"Noong pinost ko 'yun, feeling ko na-engage kami ulit. Parang it felt new again to us," she added.

Concepcion and Cuunjieng have been a couple for six years before they got married.

