Nicole Scherzinger became a top trending topic on Twitter Philippines on Sunday morning after it was revealed in a never-before-seen footage that she played a huge role in the formation of One Direction.

In the video clip shared by “The X Factor” on Saturday in time for One Direction’s 12th anniversary, Scherzinger, Simon Cowell, and Louis Walsh are seen brainstorming on who to put together in an imaginary boy band as suggested by the Pussycat Dolls singer, instead of just eliminating them from the competition.

With Niall Horan’s photo already on the table, Scherzinger is seen getting excited upon seeing Harry Styles and quickly recommended to put them together.

With the addition of Louis Tomlinson to the first two, Scherzinger said: “They are the cutest boy band ever. The little girls are gonna love them.”

“They're just too talented to get rid of and they've got just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they'll be really great in a boy band together. They're like little stars, so you can't get rid of little stars, you know? So, you put them all together,” she added.

When Liam Payne was included in the mix, Cowell noted: “He’s a standout audition. Don’t you think he should be over there?” pertaining to putting him with a different group.

Scherzinger disagreed saying, “I don’t think so. I think he would definitely shine. He could actually maybe be the leader.”

The three judges then found Zayn Malik’s photo, and the rest was history.

Since their formation 12 years ago, One Direction gained international recognition and went on to become one of the most popular groups across the world.

After Malik left the band, the four remaining members announced in August 2015 that they were going on an extended hiatus. Since then, Styles, Payne, Horan and Tomlinson have gone on to pursue solo careers.

