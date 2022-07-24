Teaser of Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' unveiled at Comic Con

A teaser of the upcoming DC movie “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson was unveiled at this year’s San Diego Comic Con.

The one-minute clip shows Johnson as the titular character, who is freed from his earthly tomb ready to unleash his almighty powers of the ancient gods on the modern world.

As seen in the clip, Black Adam faces the dilemma of using his powers to be the destroyer of the world or its savior.

Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

The story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen in the Philippines on Oct. 19.