Michael V battles COVID-19 again

MANILA – Comedian Michael V has contract COVID-19 for the second time.

On his Instagram post on Saturday, he shared to his followers that he is infected with the virus again while reminding them that COVID-19 is still very much present and hasn’t gone away.

“Nakatanggap ako ng notification from my old friend, Covid. Matagal na kaming hindi nagkikita. Actually sinabihan ko na s’ya na ‘wag nang bumalik pero eto na naman s’ya… magha-‘HI’ lang daw at magpapa-alala na nandito lang s’ya sa tabi-tabi. Hindi naman daw talaga s’ya umalis, palipat-lipat lang s’ya ng bahay,” he captioned his post.

“Kesyo nagbago na raw s’ya; hindi na raw s’ya kasing-lala nu’ng dati… pero hindi pa rin ako naniniwala; ‘Once a killer…’ well… S’yempre inabala n’ya na naman ‘yung pamilya ko, ‘yung community namin, ‘yung trabaho ko… pati asawa ko dinamay pa,” he continued.

Addressing COVID as if it could hear him, Michael V said: “Covid, eto ang message ko sa ‘yo: Hindi ka pa rin welcome sa bahay. Pero salamat na rin sa dalaw. Hayaan mo… kahit bad trip ako sa ‘yo, hinding-hindi kita makakalimutan.”

To end his post, Michael V told everyone to always stay safe.

It was in August 2020 when Michael V first caught the illness.