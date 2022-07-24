MANILA - A 26-year-old former model is a step closer to his dreams after getting the coveted platinum ticket from Chito Miranda.

Chester Padilla from Pampanga charmed the Idol Philippines judges with his performance of Eraserheads' "With a Smile", even getting a standing ovation from Moira Dela Torre and Gary Valenciano.

"I am a huge Eheads fan. Tapos lagi kaming may discussion ni Ate Reg (Regine Velasquez) na 'pag may classic na song, 'wag mo nang galawin. Pero with what you did, I was comfortable with it and I was smiling the whole time and I absolutely loved it talaga," Chito Miranda told Padilla.

He eventually received four yeses from the judges and Miranda's platinum card.

With the platinum card, Padilla goes straight to the solo round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

