Last-minute hitch delays launch of Vice Ganda’s own digital network

MANILA -- A website problem has delayed the much-anticipated launch of Vice Ganda's own network.
Friday's launch, set for 9 p.m., hit a snag when people, including the comedian himself, could not access the network's website where a game show and a new talk show were supposed to be shown.
Vice Ganda said that he will try again in a later date.
Once fixed, Vice Ganda's network is expected to carry programs such as his new talk show, "Gabing Gabi Na Vice!," boasting a star-studded lineup of guests beginning with Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo.
There was also supposed to be a game show hosted by the "Gold Squad," or Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin from the hit series "Kadenang Ginto."
According to Vice Ganda, more than 100,000 preregistered to watch the launch of his own network.
Vice Ganda apologized to his fans, writing: "I am very sorry for the invonvenience. Babawi si Meme pramis!!! Love you guys! Love you Madlang people! Love you my Little Ponies!"