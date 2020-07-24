Last-minute hitch delays launch of Vice Ganda’s own digital network

MANILA -- A website problem has delayed the much-anticipated launch of Vice Ganda's own network.

Friday's launch, set for 9 p.m., hit a snag when people, including the comedian himself, could not access the network's website where a game show and a new talk show were supposed to be shown.

Di kineri ng website ang powers nyo! Ayun nagCrash Landing on You ang site ni betle!!! Sorry we decided to cancel and reschedule the #TheViceGandaNetworkLaunch . pic.twitter.com/KPLHjlMaZv — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 24, 2020

Vice Ganda said that he will try again in a later date.

Once fixed, Vice Ganda's network is expected to carry programs such as his new talk show, "Gabing Gabi Na Vice!," boasting a star-studded lineup of guests beginning with Angel Locsin and Bea Alonzo.

There was also supposed to be a game show hosted by the "Gold Squad," or Francine Diaz, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin from the hit series "Kadenang Ginto."

According to Vice Ganda, more than 100,000 preregistered to watch the launch of his own network.

Vice Ganda apologized to his fans, writing: "I am very sorry for the invonvenience. Babawi si Meme pramis!!! Love you guys! Love you Madlang people! Love you my Little Ponies!"

Pasensya na talaga!!!! Babawi kami ng extra chugug pramis!!!! Love you guys!#TheViceGandaNetwork — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 24, 2020

Sayang pinaghandaan ko pa naman ng pangmalakasang blush on to si Andrea At Francine!!! heheh!!! Super thanks sa Gold Squad ha for ur patience. Bawi si meme next time.#TheViceGandaNetwork — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 24, 2020

Super thanks kay Angel at Bea also!!! Pasensya na mga zizzzdt ha! Love u! #TheViceGandaNetwork — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 24, 2020

Sa inyong lahat na nag abang, nagtyaga at sumuporta ngayong gabi Maraming maraming salamat. I am very sorry for the invonvenience. Babawi si Meme pramis!!! Love you guys! Love you Madlang people! Love you my Little Ponies!#TheViceGandaNetwork — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 24, 2020