Sarah G performs new song on 'ASAP' ahead of birthday

Sarah Geronimo delighted her dedicated fans with a special treat ahead of her 34th birthday, releasing a new song.

On Sunday, the country’s pop superstar made an appearance on the "ASAP Natin To" stage, captivating the audience with her breathtaking performance of "Hangganan."

The track is Geronimo’s fresh collaboration with Jin Chan, which lyric video was released last month.

Back in May, Geronimo held a concert at the Araneta Coliseum to celebrate her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Two months later, she returned to the Big Dome, this time with Bamboo for their first-ever concert together.

Geronimo is set to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday.