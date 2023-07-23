Regine Velasquez sings official theme of 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso' on 'ASAP'

Veteran singer Regine Velasquez performed on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday the theme song for the upcoming series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

As Velasquez's mesmerizing voice captivated the viewers, the stars of the eagerly awaited television series made an appearance on stage, adding an extra touch of excitement to the production number as they promoted their forthcoming show.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Originally recorded by Dessa, the pop ballad "Lipad ng Pangarap" was composed by Nathaniel Arnel de Pano, produced by Jonathan Manalo and arranged by Troy Laureta.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," which stars Charlie Dizon, Loisa Andalio, Alexa Ilacad and Elisse Joson, is a teleserye collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5. Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the series will be directed by Raymund Ocampo.

Also joining the cast are Ronnie Alonte, KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Epy Quizon, Art Acuña, Markus Paterson, Sunshine Dizon, and Argel Saycon.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. starting July 25 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.