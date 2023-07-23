Coleen Garcia marks 9th anniversary of relationship with Billy Crawford

MANILA - Coleen Garcia penned a heartwarming message for her husband Billy Crawford to celebrate their ninth anniversary since they first became a couple.

On Instagram, Garcia shared how overwhelmed she is of how far they've come along in their relationship.

"9 years of saying 'I love you, too.' I can’t even begin to put it all into words. You know how I feel, you know my heart, and you know how grateful I am for you," she began.

"Even after 9 years, you never let a single day pass without making sure I know how much and how deeply you love and appreciate me," she added.

Garcia said Crawford gives her the kind of love that "truly heals and nurtures growth."



"I hope we continue to bring out the best in each other. I love you (and miss you) sooo so much. So I just want to honor you now for being the partner I never even knew how to pray for," she siad.

According to Garcia, Crawford is the one of the constant things that remind her that God’s design for her life is far better than what she could ever imagine for herself.

"Thank you for being everything I have ever needed—and will ever need—in a partner," she said.

After years of being a couple, Crawford and Garcia tied the knot in Balesin on April 20, 2018. They welcomed their son Amari in September 2020.