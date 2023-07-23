Belle Mariano trends on social media after solo concert

Belle Mariano performs before a sold-out crowd at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on July 22, 2023. Danilo Factor

MANILA – Belle Mariano's concert made a remarkable impact on social media over the weekend, with at least five hashtags related to the event becoming top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

The highly anticipated event finally happened on Saturday as the actress graced the stage of the New Frontier Theater for her spectacular "Beloved" concert.

The online buzz surrounding the event was palpable among her fans as they eagerly shared on social media their admiration for Mariano’s performances.

Aside from Mariano’s versatility as an artist, fans also raved about the moment she shared with Donny Pangilinan on stage.

As seen in the photos, Pangilinan surprised Mariano with a bouquet of flowers, much to the delight of their avid followers.

Prior to her concert, Mariano released her album "Somber," the first of her two-part sophomore album that was released last month.

According to music label StarPop, the second part of Mariano’s album titled "Solemn" will come out next year.