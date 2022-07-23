Janella Salvador portrays Valentina in ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — For the first time, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” shared a glimpse of the snake-haired form of Valentina, portrayed by Janella Salvador, in the TV series’ latest trailer released on Friday.

The new trailer, which announced the August 15 premiere date of the ABS-CBN title, briefly showed the transformation of Valentina’s transformation into her serpent queen alter ego.

Her shadow cast on a wall outlined her snake hair, while scales on her forehead were seen in a closeup of her face.

Previous teasers of “Darna” only showed Salvador as Regina, the human form of Valentina who is described as a lawyer and vlogger.

The preview, meanwhile, also gave a fresh look at Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Nardao’s mother Leonor who will pass on the mythical stone to her daughter.

Jane de Leon’s climactic transformation as Darna remained under wraps.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Darna” will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Darna’s nearing flight comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

