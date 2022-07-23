‘Idol PH’ contestant reveals mom's battle with mental health illness

Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA – It was a jolly start for an “Idol Philippines” hopeful from La Union during the audition but it ended in a tearful revelation about his mother.

The 22-year-old Justin Ortega was in tears during his audition as he opened up about his mother’s battle with a mental health illness.

Ortega sang Erik Santos’ “Kulang Ako Kung Wala Ka” and was asked by judge Moira dela Torre about his inspiration for the song.

This brought him to tears as he shared that at the age of 3, he learned that his mother was suffering from anxiety.

When he reached 6, his aunts taught him to take care of his mom as her sickness turned into schizophrenia.

“That illness is not usual. And hindi siya curable,” Ortega said.

According to the World Health Organization’s website, schizophrenia is characterized by significant impairments in the way reality is perceived and changes in behavior related to persistent delusions and hallucinations.

Ortega also admitted that it was hard for him to take care of his mother.

“She's my mom. She's irreplaceable,” he said while adding that there was an instance where his mom went missing for three days only to find that she walked from San Fernando, La Union to Baguio.

Moved by his story, Dela Torre praised Ortega for not being afraid to share his mother’s situation.

“Mental health is a real thing. It hits hard. Salamat for speaking up. And not being ashamed of your mom. Minsan, they have this shame attached to it but it's a sickness. It should be treated as any other sickness. Thank you for normalizing it,” she said.

Regine Velasquez also praised Ortega.

“Being a mom, I'm very proud of you. Sana yung ibang mga bata ganyan din sa kanilang mga nanay,” the Songbird said.

In the end, three of the four judges gave him a yes, enough to secure a golden ticket to the next round.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.