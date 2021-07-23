LOOK: Luis Manzano shares sweet moment with wife Jessy Mendiola on beach trip

Netizens gushed over a photo that Luis Manzano uploaded on his social media account, sharing a “kilig” moment with his wife Jessy Mendiola.

On Instagram, Manzano took a break from posting the usual hilarious video clips as he released a photo of him kissing Mendiola.

“Gloomy or sunny,” Manzano briefly said in the caption.

Netizens flooded the comment section with heart emojis with some saying "tamis" in reference to the sweetness of the couple.

Last month, the newlyweds marked their 5th anniversary as a couple.

"Happy 5 years my love!!! June 25, 2016 nung una mo akong sinagot, look where we are now! Love you, hubby!" Mendiola wrote.

Mendiola and Manzano made headlines last April when they revealed that they have married.



Manzano and Mendiola exchanged “I do’s” at The Farm at San Benito in Batangas last February 21, 2021 in a civil wedding rites officiated by Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa.

The two announced their engagement last December.

Manzano and Mendiola first went public about their relationship in July 2016.

