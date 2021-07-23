LOOK: Julia Barretto sizzles in swimsuit photos

Julia Barretto sizzles in her bikini outfits while on a beach trip. Julia Barretto's Instagram account

Turning the heat despite the rainy season, Julia Barretto wowed netizens when she flaunted her sexy figure in a series of photos on social media.

On Instagram, Barretto uploaded some snaps from her recent beach vacation which appeared to be in the resort owned by her boyfriend Gerald Anderson in Zambales.

In one post, the actress was seen in a one-piece swimsuit.

“And the sun came out,” she briefly said in the caption.

In a succeeding post, Barretto received tons of heart and heart emojis in the comment box from netizens, approving her black two-piece swimsuit.

“Grabe, body goals,” one netizen commented.

This was not the first time the actress shared photos of her beach trip. Just last week, the couple took a break from work and spent the weekend with the actress’ family, as they went on a boat ride in Subic, Zambales.

In his latest vlog, Anderson also shared with his fans their sailing experience in Subic despite the gloomy weather.

Also seen in the video were Barretto's mother Marjorie, siblings Leon and Erich, actor Gab Lagman, Anderson’s brother and other friends.

